Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Down 4.6%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.12. 1,756,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,187,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,313,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

