PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.58

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.58 and last traded at $150.45, with a volume of 3109313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after buying an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

