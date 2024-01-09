Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $5.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,810 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 514,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

