Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 17,887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. 816,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

