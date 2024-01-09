Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 353,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

