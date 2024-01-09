Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $854,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

