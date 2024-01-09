Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $662.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $614.60 and a 200-day moving average of $574.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,803 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.