Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $6.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.18. The company had a trading volume of 733,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $595.78 and a 200 day moving average of $549.46. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

