Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh Acquires 11 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.78) per share, for a total transaction of £144.76 ($184.53).

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 11 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($16.57) per share, for a total transaction of £143 ($182.28).

Softcat Trading Down 3.3 %

LON SCT traded down GBX 43.94 ($0.56) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,296.06 ($16.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,088. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,307.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,391.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,392.86, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Softcat Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a GBX 29.60 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,464.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.66) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.63) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

