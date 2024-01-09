Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,802 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ABR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

