Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.24. 372,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,011. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

