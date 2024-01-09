iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 497,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 524,880 shares.The stock last traded at $23.97 and had previously closed at $24.09.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

