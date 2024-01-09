Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 48,136 shares.The stock last traded at $59.57 and had previously closed at $60.00.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131,386 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

