Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 136,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 123,575 shares.The stock last traded at $53.40 and had previously closed at $53.85.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

