Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 629,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 310,801 shares.The stock last traded at $26.97 and had previously closed at $27.17.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

