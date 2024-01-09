Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $12.69

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $12.95. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 474 shares traded.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $866.87 million, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

