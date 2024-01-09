Mike Powell Acquires 10 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 10 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,498 ($19.09) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($190.95).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Mike Powell bought 11 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($18.57) per share, for a total transaction of £160.27 ($204.30).

On Tuesday, November 7th, Mike Powell bought 11 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,360 ($17.34) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($190.69).

Mondi Trading Down 0.5 %

MNDI stock traded down GBX 7.16 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,505.34 ($19.19). The company had a trading volume of 748,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,507. The stock has a market cap of £7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. Mondi plc has a one year low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,601 ($20.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,445.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,352.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.

Mondi Increases Dividend

About Mondi

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of €1.60 ($1.76) per share. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

