Denise Hadgill Buys 1,467 Shares of Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Stock

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) insider Denise Hadgill acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,363 ($17.37) per share, with a total value of £19,995.21 ($25,487.84).

Smithson Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SSON traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,361 ($17.35). 159,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,310.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,323.20. Smithson Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,162.20 ($14.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.98). The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.60.

About Smithson Investment Trust

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

