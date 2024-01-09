Denise Hadgill Buys 1,467 Shares of Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Stock

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) insider Denise Hadgill acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,363 ($17.37) per share, with a total value of £19,995.21 ($25,487.84).
Smithson Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SSON traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,361 ($17.35). 159,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,310.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,323.20. Smithson Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,162.20 ($14.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.98). The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.60.
About Smithson Investment Trust
