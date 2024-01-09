BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Insider Buys £149,991.60 in Stock

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider John Le Poidevin purchased 41,320 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £149,991.60 ($191,193.88).

BH Macro GBP Stock Down 0.4 %

BHMG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 362 ($4.61). The stock had a trading volume of 927,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 359.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,796.15 and a beta of -0.19. BH Macro GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 334 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($5.98).

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

