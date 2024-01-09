BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Insider Buys £149,991.60 in Stock

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider John Le Poidevin purchased 41,320 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £149,991.60 ($191,193.88).
BH Macro GBP Stock Down 0.4 %
BHMG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 362 ($4.61). The stock had a trading volume of 927,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 359.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,796.15 and a beta of -0.19. BH Macro GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 334 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($5.98).
About BH Macro GBP
