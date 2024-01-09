Laura A. Defelice Purchases 9,852 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) Stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Defelice bought 9,852 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $19,802.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 57,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,215. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
