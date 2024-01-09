Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.80 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.80 or 0.00012351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and $115.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00139444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

