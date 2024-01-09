G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,359.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001366 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

