Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $775.38 million and approximately $45.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Oasis Network

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12298871 USD and is up 10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $45,431,563.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

