Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.56

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.56 and last traded at $134.48, with a volume of 73917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.32.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $583,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,785,698.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $583,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,785,698.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,349 shares of company stock valued at $18,861,954 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.