KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLAC stock traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.92. 68,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,627. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

