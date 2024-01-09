CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 198,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,938. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
