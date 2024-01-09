ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,938 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.35% of ServiceNow worth $397,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $700.00. 285,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.37 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $671.37 and a 200 day moving average of $602.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

