ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.630-12.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.500-15.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.55.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

