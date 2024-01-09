Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CAH traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,618. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.23.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

