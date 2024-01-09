ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.630-12.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.500-15.300 EPS.
ICON Public Price Performance
Shares of ICLR stock traded up $4.39 on Tuesday, reaching $277.22. The company had a trading volume of 150,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $288.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.26 and its 200 day moving average is $255.62.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on ICLR
Institutional Trading of ICON Public
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About ICON Public
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ICON Public
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.