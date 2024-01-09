DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.1% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,998. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

