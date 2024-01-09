Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.94. 85,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.91 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

