Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises about 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $279.40. 21,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.44. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.