Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $3.46 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 613,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,565. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.