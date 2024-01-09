Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 57.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded down $8.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.24. 81,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,416. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $585.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

