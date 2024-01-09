Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. 1,172,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,751. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

