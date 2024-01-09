KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,531,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 18,453,012 shares.The stock last traded at $25.02 and had previously closed at $25.58.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

