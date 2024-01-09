Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,920 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 384% compared to the average daily volume of 1,224 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 1,680,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,583. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

