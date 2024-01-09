ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Trading Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $195.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ResMed traded as high as $179.45 and last traded at $179.24. Approximately 53,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 539,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.77.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.

Get ResMed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,803,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after buying an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.