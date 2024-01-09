Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $420.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.25. 7,907,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,085,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.35. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $227.33 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

