MA Private Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,951 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth owned 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,952. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.302 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

