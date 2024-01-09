MA Private Wealth Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after buying an additional 1,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 453,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

