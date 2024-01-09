Westwood Management Corp IL Decreases Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Vicor were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. 51,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,977. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.84 million for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

