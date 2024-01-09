Westwood Management Corp IL Lowers Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 0.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after buying an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.44. 134,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,786. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

