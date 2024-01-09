iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 795.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,881 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $23,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 825,984 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

