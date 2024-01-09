iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,271 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.3% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.24. 499,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

