Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.67. 531,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,138. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

