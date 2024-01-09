Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys New Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in California Resources by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in California Resources by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

CRC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 189,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,549. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

