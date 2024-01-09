Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 543,599 shares of company stock valued at $103,434,521. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.28.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.30. 1,168,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average of $167.69. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

