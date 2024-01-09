2,639 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 69.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 20,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,072.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.19. 648,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

